Deadline Extended: Stellar Service Awards Close March 24

Systems Contractor News has extended the deadline for entries for the SCN 2023 Stellar Service Awards until Friday, March 24. The awards program is an opportunity to celebrate companies leading the way with outstanding service.

With the growing reliance on AV technology across multiple industries, delivering the most effective services is more important than ever. Each year, the SCN Stellar Service Awards recognize behind-the-scenes efforts—from project management to tech support to training programs—and ensure they receive the credit they deserve for their contribution to the creation of successful user experiences.

SCN welcomes entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. To submit an entry, click here (opens in new tab). A $325 fee is required for entry to each category. Companies can enter as many categories as desired.

The SCN 2023 Stellar Service Awards will be voted on by SCN's readership audience of more than 39,000 unique monthly site visitors. As a result, the SCN audience will be able to read and recognize each nomination. Winners will be announced in the May 2023 issue of Systems Contractor News.

Here is the list of all categories for this year's awards:

Best Design/Service Tools

Best In-House Training

Best Online Training

Best Project Management Tools

Best Sales Operation

Best Supporting Content

Best Tech Support

Best Website Dealer UX

Winners will receive either Platinum, Gold, or Silver marketing assets to use for company promotion, as well as a digital certificate and dedicated editorial coverage across SCN platforms.

Click here to enter the SCN 2023 Stellar Service Awards (opens in new tab).