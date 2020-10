"Technologies are converging to bring about a wholesale upgrade of online learning through the adoption of virtual and augmented reality. The pivotal development will be the wide-scale deployment of 5G bandwidths to support VR and AR protocols and devices."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could this be a perfect edtech storm? Emerging technologies are converging in higher ed — 5G is coming to campuses as VR and AR are poised to make a major impact in learning.