Datapath Signs Stampede as LATAM Distributor

Datapath has signed global distributor Stampede for Latin America.

Stampede President and CEO, Kevin Kelly, said the Datapath partnership dovetails with the company’s current product offering. “For more than 35 years, Datapath solutions have helped to revolutionize video distribution and management for thousands of customers across the world and now, with the support of Stampede, they will be able to reach broader and deeper into the Latin American market,” he said. “Datapath’s solutions are a perfect complement to our current portfolio of offerings and they will enable our regional resellers to custom configure system solutions across every major vertical market.”

Small and medium scale digital signage continues to thrive in Latin America, and Datapath’s processors and controllers bring reliability and power to display projects of any size.

Greg Babbs, Datapath sales manager for the region, said: “Our Fx4 controller is known and trusted worldwide and we’re sure it will be a popular choice for Stampede’s customer base. What’s more, with the availability of our new Hx4 and the very latest additions to the iolite range, we now have a solution for any multi-display or video wall requirement.

He added: “From Chile to Mexico, Latin America continues to embrace digital signage. Security projects and smaller control centers are a growth area but there is also strong demand in the rental market—ideal for our robust but portable control hardware.”

To coincide with the partnership, Datapath has recently provided day-long training sessions at Stampede’s LATAM offices, ensuring all staff are up to speed with Datapath’s latest technology. Further training sessions are planned towards the end of the year.