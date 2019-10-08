Datapath Launches Image4K Flagship Pro AV Graphics Card

The What: Datapath has launched Image4K, a new flagship graphics card for pro AV applications capable of powering 4K content on four displays from a single card.

The What Else: Image4K has been designed by Datapath’s engineers to provide flexibility and power for multi-display 4K installations. Up to six cards can be used in Datapath systems, providing a potential output of 24 displays—all in full 4K60 4:4:4. Connectivity comes from HDMI 2.0, with support for HDCP 2.2.

[Q&A: John Storey, Director of R&D, Datapath]

“4K projects are now becoming the industry standard,” said Ben Dale, Datapath product manager. “We have added to our 4K portfolio with a card that can cope with the demands of today and tomorrow, with great versatility for multi-display applications. We have trialed the Image4K extensively with customers and it has exceeded all expectations. We are proud to launch it to the market.”

The card is fully compliant with Datapath’s Display Configuration Tool (DDCT), Diagnostic Suite, and WallControl 10 video wall management software.

The Bottom Line: Designed for professional multi-screen and video wall installations, the Image4K is designed to enable scalable solutions with 4K60 4:4:4 content over four HDMI 2.0 outputs. Fully integrated with Datapath’s graphical setup wizard, the Image4K is easy to configure for different combinations of monitors, projectors, or LED controllers. Output resolution, rotation, and wall layout can all be configured using the graphical interface in a matter of minutes, according to the company.