Datapath Appointments for Key European Territories

For Southern Europe, covering Spain, Portugal and Italy, Datapath welcomes Carmen Jerez as regional sales manager. Based in Madrid, Carmen brings extensive experience in AV technical support and management following a strong history of success at Aplein Ingenieros. Carmen, who also boasts a diploma in Industrial Engineering as well as an MBA in Business Administration, will manage Datapath’s key accounts in the region while expanding its customer base with new opportunities.

Covering France, Benelux and Maghreb territories, Datapath are also pleased to announce the appointment of William Zimmermann as regional sales manager. William brings over 25 years’ experience in technical AV support and account management to the position, including coaching, sales and engineering roles at French distributor Incom.

To coincide with these new appointments, Datapath sales stalwart Andy Lee has been promoted to senior international sales manager, supporting the company’s management and development of OEM, distribution and developing strategic customer relationships throughout the EMEA and APAC regions.

Phillip Davenport, director of Sales and Operations (EMEA) for Datapath spoke of his optimism for the year ahead following the new appointments: “We are delighted to announce these key positions as we enter a new year. With the arrival of Carmen and William, we have reinforced our presence in two key European territories and, with the worst of the pandemic now looking like it’s behind us, we are excited to have a strong team in place to further deliver our latest Aetria solutions to the European market.”