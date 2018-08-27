Data Projections Certified as AVIXA AV Provider of Excellence

Data Projections has qualified as an AVIXA AV Provider of Excellence (APEx)—a program designed to recognize integration companies and AV design consulting firms that meet key markers of industry excellence.

“There are industry standards for excellence and the AVIXA certification is an important way for us to demonstrate this,” said Robby Turner, executive vice president.

The AVIXA APEx program recognizes companies based on the number of employees holding key industry certifications, including AVIXA’s CTS credential, completion of continuing education classes, and positive customer survey responses. APEx providers must also prove that they meet or exceed the requirements within 2 ANSI/INFOCOMM standards, the Standard Guide for Audiovisual Systems Design and Coordination Processes and the AV System Performance Verification Standard, to foster better communication between the AV provider and the client.

“The APEx designation gives AV companies a mark of distinction in the marketplace,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, AVIXA’s Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. “Customers of APEx companies can be confident of the AV provider’s professionalism and commitment to ongoing training, customer service and dedication to excellence.”

Data Projections is the 12th PSNI Affiliate to receive the prestigious APEx certification. "We are very proud of Data Projections achieving the AVIXA APEx designation. This achievement exemplifies their leadership commitment to employee training, overall business professionalism, standards and an overall focus on the customer experience," said Chris Miller, PSNI Global Alliance. "Data Projections is a company that we are proud to represent our network. Overall, members of the PSNI Global Alliance currently represent approximately 15 percent of the total number of APEx designation companies worldwide.”

“We have always been committed to providing our clients the best solution on the market, and that includes our employees as the solutions we provide for each of our clients,” Turner concluded.