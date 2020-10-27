D&H’s Solutions Enablement Team Offers Training and Support for Integrators

The volume of partners utilizing D&H's Solutions Enablement Team has tripled since its late-2019 relaunch, increasing across all its service areas—despite the pandemic that has dominated much of 2020. Headed by sales engineer manager Jeff Hunt at D&H, this team of subject matter experts and certified engineers works closely with AV providers and integrators during the pre-sales process, determining each partner’s unique needs for implementing complex, multi-vendor deployments.

“The team gives our AV partners access to professionals who have demonstrated hands-on success with deployments,” said Hunt. “We help those providers build a total solution, not just an isolated piece of one, with consideration for their costs and the requirements of their end-users. It’s about bringing people together and accomplishing their goals.”

“Training our partners one-on-one is a rewarding proposition,” Hunt added. “It’s a challenge to find this range of product knowledge and practical experience through a single source, especially for categories that are only beginning to gain traction in vertical markets. We help those partners become early advocates of these technologies, taking advantage of opportunities before their competitors can gather the resources to do so.”

