D&H's Dan Schwab to Keynote HP Penn GSE Higher Education Bootcamp

D&H Distributing co-president Dan Schwab will conduct the keynote presentation for the HP Penn GSE Higher Education Bootcamp at the University of Pennsylvania. The bootcamp will be held in Philadelphia on Oct. 10 and 11. Schwab’s address, “Serving Higher Education, A Channel Perspective,” will take place on Oct. 11 at 9:00 a.m. It will focus on Schwab’s professional journey as a technology industry executive for the last 20-plus years, which includes an early role spearheading D&H Distributing’s successful education division.

Schwab is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and sits on the Wharton Executive Graduate Board. He is honored to be returning along with HP, one of D&H’s manufacturer partners. The event will be attended by approximately 125 solution provider executives from four countries who sell IT into the higher education market. The event will educate these HP partners on the most pertinent and innovative technologies the industry has to bear, and how they stand to revolutionize classroom learning.

“In a rapidly evolving marketplace, D&H Distributing and HP want the classrooms of the future to remain as relevant as possible to help ensure a superbly educated global workforce. Technology can help facilitate that. And as a Wharton graduate, my participation as the keynote speaker for this event has special resonance for me,” said Schwab.

“We’re delighted to collaborate on this HP-Penn GSE Higher Education Bootcamp and welcome back distinguished alumnus Dan Schwab to share his expertise,” added Michael Golden, executive director, Catalyst @ Penn GSE, a center for global education innovation at University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. “Dan’s long-term success in the IT industry is representative of our work at Catalyst, where we operate at the nexus of education, business, and technology to advance education in novel and meaningful directions.”

In addition to Schwab’s keynote, the event involves prestigious speakers like as Todd Gustafson, HP’s vice president and general manager, U.S. public sector and president of HP Federal; Nicolaj Sigglekow, professor of management and co-director of the Mack Institute for Innovation Management, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania; and Professor Angela Duckworth, University of Pennsylvania School of Arts and Sciences, and author of the New York Times bestseller Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance.