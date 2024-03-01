d&b Soundscape Powers The Greatest Show on Earth

When ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages head to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth they will be engulfed in spatial sound thanks to d&b Soundscape.

Feld Entertainment, the producers of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth, has reimagined iconic circus and selected d&b audiotechnik’s Soundscape to captivate families through a 360-degree experience that brings fans into the action, creating connections between audiences and a globally diverse cast of 75 performers.

The Soundscape System from d&b audiotechnik enhances the audience experience with the largest deployment of sonic spatial technology in an arena setting—sound as you feel it, sound as you see it, and sound as it is meant to be heard. It adds directional sound to put focus on specific areas of the arena floor, drawing and guiding the fan’s attention to specific show moments and scenic changes—like the next big act. This technology is the first large-scale 360-degree portable system of its kind deployed in North America and will be used throughout the U.S. arena tour.

(Image credit: d&b audiotechnik)

“Soundscape can accommodate this type of setup because of the delay-processing capabilities,” said Nick Malgieri, advanced systems specialist for d&b audiotechnik Americas. “With a performance area and show floor of this scale, it would be challenging for the audience to know where to look when action and dialogue is happening, and Soundscape was an immediate solution.”

“One of the inherent challenges of a production of this size is pulling the audience’s attention to the action on stage,” said Brad Berridge, director of sound operations for Feld Entertainment. “Being able to direct the sound to where the action is has proven to be a more enjoyable experience for the audience. It helps us tell our story in the most effective way and deliver the greatest sound on Earth for The Greatest Show On Earth.”