d&b audiotechnik Launches DS20 Audio Network Bridge Milan Product

The What: d&b audiotechnik has launched the DS20 Audio network bridge, the company’s first product offering for connecting its loudspeaker systems to the open standards based Milan protocol.

d&b audiotechnik launches DS20 Audio network bridge

The What Else: The DS20 Audio network bridge interfaces between Milan networks and AES3 digital audio signals, while also providing distribution of Ethernet control data. Metadata including Milan channel labels and cabling information is sent via the AES3 channel stream to the four channel d&b amplifiers.

Positioned in front of the amplifiers within the signal chain, this 1 RU device is equally suited to both mobile and installation environments. As well as providing an interface from the Milan audio network to the digital inputs of the d&b amplifiers via Ethernet, the DS20 provides four digital AES3 input channels for applications such as a break in from a front of house console.

The DS20 incorporates a fully AVB enabled integrated 5-port switch, offering a primary and redundant network. This provides extended connectivity for a laptop to control the d&b amplifiers using the R1 Remote control software via the OCA (Open Control Architecture) protocol.

The Bottom Line: The DS20 is a natural networking choice for d&b users. Milan is a deterministic network that inherits all the technical benefits of audio video bridging (AVB) technology: improved reliability, optimum synchronization, and hassle free network set up. Advantages that coincide with the efficiency focused d&b System reality.