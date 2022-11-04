d&b audiotechnik Appoints Jan Biermann to Board of OCA Alliance

German audio technology and solutions company d&b audiotechnik (opens in new tab) has appointed Jan Biermann, head of research and development at d&b, to the board of directors of the Open Control Architecture (OCA) Alliance. The OCA Alliance is a non-profit corporation formed to promote and support the AES70 standard for Open Control Architecture as a system control standard for professional applications.

The Alliance, which was founded in 2011, supports the development and evolution of the AES70 standard and promotes its adoption through marketing, education and training. In addition, the Alliance develops new AES70 revisions and related materials to increase the value and usability of AES70 as an interoperability tool for the media systems industry.

[AES Announces New Standard for Loudspeaker Measurement] (opens in new tab)

“d&b has been a supporter of the Alliance since its founding, hence I am very excited for the opportunity to join the OCA Board of Directors and reaffirm d&b’s commitment to OCA and the open public standard for media network control,” commented Biermann. “AV systems often work within complex networked environments. As AV media networking expands, Open Control Architecture assures compatibility with existing and future transport protocols.”

“d&b is a founding member and long-time contributor to the OCA Alliance, and on behalf of the organization, we are pleased to welcome Jan to the board of directors,” commented Bill Scott, OCA Alliance president. “We look forward to bringing Jan’s insights and experience to the organization to continue to drive the AES70 standard and OCA ecosystem.”

[Bill Burr Takes the Stage at Fenway Park with d&b audiotechnik] (opens in new tab)

Biermann has been at d&b audiotechnik since August 2017. Prior to joining d&b he held positions at NewLogic Technologies and Bosch. Biermann’s position on the Board, working with existing board members Bill Scott of Bosch and Simon Jones of Focusrite, is effective immediately.