Dale Pro Audio Launches the Dale RF Solutions Group

The What: Dale Pro Audio has launched Dale RF Solutions Group.

The What Else: The full-service venture will provide professionals with all aspects of wireless microphone system deployment, whether for specific events or for permanent installs.

Aiming to help clientele in various markets navigate a greatly changing wireless audio landscape, the RF Solutions Group draws from a number of resources, both on Dale's staff as well as a network of some of the industry's top experts. Services offered include site surveys and frequency scanning, systems design, channel coordination, installation, and more.

The Bottom Line: The markets served by this group would include top-tier venues, tours, live theater, sports production, broadcast, houses of worship, tours, and so on.