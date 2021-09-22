Daktronics Veteran Roehrl in New Role With AV Sales Team

To support the growing market of direct-view LED and narrow pixel pitch (NPP) LED display demand, Daktronics is bringing James Roehrl into a new role covering the North Central and Great Lakes regions. Roehrl has been with Daktronics for 18 years with extensive product experience and has worked in display product sales roles for the Southeast and Northeast regions of the United States.

"We're expanding our AV sales team to meet the needs of this ever-evolving LED technology industry that has responded favorably to the growth of NPP technology," said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national sales manager for spectacular projects. "It's exciting to fill this need with someone like James, who has the experience and the knowledge to deliver what this customer segment is looking for in terms of audiovisual presentations."

Daktronics is bringing in experienced and capable people to support the company's channel partners as direct-view LED continues to grow in popularity. The North Central region, specifically, is a major area of focus with opportunity for growth in the NPP display marketplace.

"I'm excited and energized to take on this new role and help Daktronics deliver audiovisual solutions for these regions of the United States," said James Roehrl, Daktronics' new AV sales representative. "I really believe this market has the potential to grow and customers in these regions will benefit from the improved technology that fits for many applications that they'd never thought of before for LED products. It's a challenge I look forward to meeting head-on."