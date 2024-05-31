Daktronics Releases New Four-Output Media Player—Here's What to Know

Daktronics has released a new media player with expanded capabilities for LCD digital signage. The new DMP-8124 four-output media player outputs up to four channels in full high definition (FHD) or ultra-high definition (UHD). It is compatible with Venus Control Suite, the cloud-based software used for Daktronics LED and LCD screens nationwide.

By providing technologies that work together seamlessly, Daktronics is responding to the demands of markets that require simplicity in their daily operations, including quick serve restaurants, convenience stores, healthcare and retail. The four-output player enables users to display content on multiple screens, including digital menus, video walls and more.

It allows businesses to take advantage of improved LCD technology, with more effective use of thinner bezels and higher resolutions for cleaner, clearer content.

[It's (Almost) All Good News for Digital Signage]

The four-output player can support full 4K (UHD) or four 1080p high-definition signals. It is preconfigured for content best practices to ensure content looks its best under every condition.

Its compatibility with Venus Control Suite enables users to bring LCDs into a larger overall digital display network. For example, if a business has multiple digital displays, the user can control all content from one simple interface. Venus Control Suite provides scheduling options tailored to the network size, including simple scheduling of one display to synced scheduling across LED/LCD screens to conditional scheduling based on different conditions such as weather.