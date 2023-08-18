Daktronics, accesso ShoWare Center Partner for Centerhung Display System

Daktronics has partnered with accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA, to design, manufacture, and install a new four-sided, six-display LED centerhung system. The installation took place in 2022 as the centerhung was up and running to support hockey and other events over the winter months.

“Our highest priority is enhancing the guest experience for all events,” said Tim Higgins, general manager at accesso ShoWare Center. “This new installation has given us greater ability to visually enhance the event experience during Thunderbirds Hockey games and add expanded opportunities for our venue partners.”

To elevate the game-day experience at hockey and other events held within the venue, a six-display centerhung system was installed. Four main displays each measure approximately 10.5x19 feet with the upper ring display measuring more than 3x85 feet around and the lower ring measuring 2.5x75.5 feet around. Each display features 5.9mm pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to audiences throughout the main seating bowl.

“This is an exciting project that we’re thrilled to be a part of as accesso ShoWare Center has shown their commitment to an excellent fan experience with our LED display technology,” said Brady Jacobsen, Daktronics regional manager. “The centerhung is a great centerpiece for this venue and shines during their events in Washington.”

The main video displays are capable of variable content zoning which allows each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones. These zones can show any combination of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Daktronics will also be including a complete Show Control solution and a content package to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.