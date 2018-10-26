Custom platform helps Colorado students 'Navigate' college careers (EdScoop)

"Administrators say academic planning is essential for students entering college as they organize their journey from application to graduation. A custom software platform designed by the Colorado Community College System is ensuring students are planning ahead and making the most of their academic experience."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how 'Navigate' is helping students chart a course for their future success, planning with an aerial view to craft an academic experience that will support their career aspirations. —Eduwire Editors