Culturally Responsive Teaching and UDL (Faculty Focus)

"Creating educational experiences for our students that integrate Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Culturally Responsive Teaching (CRT), a philosophy of education that centers students’ cultural backgrounds as essential to their learning (Ladson-Billings,1994), is a powerful tool for preparing them for today’s professional environment, which increasingly acknowledges diversity as integral to success."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to create course that connect deeply with students? This article digs into the potential of dovetailing UDL and Culturally Responsive Teaching to help ensure that courses are accessible to all students.