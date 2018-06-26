CSA Indonesia Equips Several Artotel Group Properties with Harman Professional Solutions

CSA Indonesia recently equipped several Artotel Group properties across Indonesia with complete audio solutions from Harman Professional Solutions.

Founded in 2010, Artotel Group operates a brand of art-inspired hotels and beach clubs in many Indonesian cities, including Bali, Jakarta, Surabaya and more. To create unique and immersive atmospheres for its guests, each Artotel features a specially curated collection of artwork by local artists. In order to provide guests with premium audio quality for a range of areas, activities, and events, Artotel Group hired CSA Indonesia to outfit all of their properties with state-of-the-art sound systems. To ensure consistent audio experiences across all Artotel Group properties, CSA Indonesia selected end-to-end Harman networked audio systems consisting of solutions by JBL, Crown, AKG, dbx, Soundcraft, and BSS.

“We asked CSA Indonesia to supply our hotels and beach clubs with robust state-of-the-art audio solutions,” said Eduard Rudolf Pangkerego, COO, Artotel Group. “We love the Harman systems, which provide exceptional sound quality, coverage, and versatility for a wide range of events and functions. With many new hotels under construction now, we look forward to continuing to work with CSA Indonesia and Harman, which is critical to ensuring consistently top-tier audio experiences across all properties.”

CSA Indonesia installed an array of JBL Professional loudspeakers to deliver optimized clarity and coverage in the range of environments throughout Artotel Group’s properties. To ensure powerful and intelligible sound for musical performances and events, CSA Indonesia outfitted the convention spaces with JBL EON series speakers and SRX series subwoofers, while JRX 212 speakers provide stage monitoring. Versatile JBL AWC All-Weather series speakers and subwoofers provide high quality audio for indoor and outdoor events. CSA Indonesia installed JBL Control 25AV compact indoor/outdoor speakers, Control SB2210 compact subwoofers and JBL 8128 in-ceiling speakers to provide ambience in the hotel’s lobby, restaurant, bar, and exterior areas.

All speakers are powered by Crown CDi series and XTi 2 series amplifiers, with multi-zone control supplied by dbx ZonePro 1260 digital zone processors. For networking of the convention and meeting spaces, CSA Indonesia installed BSS Soundweb London BLU-100 audio processors and EC-8BV wall controllers to enable easy volume control and source selection locally in each space.

“Hotels and beach clubs require reliable and versatile audio solutions to ensure excellent sound quality for many kinds of events, moods, and spaces,” said Setiawan Winarto, CEO, CSA Indonesia. “Artotel is very satisfied with the quality provided by the Harman systems, and their seamless integration allowed us to better serve each unique space. We chose to use Harman systems because they consistently deliver the best complete audio solutions for any environment, and for a complex multi-property project like this, you can’t beat Harman’s reliability.”

For high-energy music performances, CSA Indonesia included AKG D5 dynamic vocal microphones, which delivers incredible gain before feedback to make vocals cut through any band mix. Finally, to ensure top-notch mixes at a range of large events and small functions, CSA Indonesia installed Soundcraft Expression series digital consoles and EPM series analog mixers.

“We feel honored to be associated with Artotel Group properties and appreciate the amount of confidence they have placed in our solutions,” said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP and GM, Harman Professional Solutions, APAC. “An installation project of this scale requires meticulous planning, technical knowledge, and attention to detail. We commend CSA Indonesia for their innovative support and customer-first approach, and we thank them for their continued faith in Harman solutions.”