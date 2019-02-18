Crestron Intros FT2 Series FlipTops

The What: Crestron launched the FT2 Series FlipTops at ISE 2019. The new FT2 FlipTops fit into almost any standard cut-out and can be installed in half the time than most competitive products, according to the company.

The What Else: The FT2 is designed for unobtrusive operation—users push a button and the door silently retracts and disappears. It comes in a black or alloy finish, with no exposed screws or gaps, and features backlit symbols. It is designed for easy installation with a clamping mechanism that swivels into place from above the table, and fits a standard sized cutout. It features one-touch cable retraction and modern power options, including 40W fast charging USB-C and USB-A power.

The Bottom Line: Once installed, the new industrial designs sit flush on the surface and match the décor of nearly any table or lectern. When presenting in a meeting, a single touch of the button on the FT2 FlipTop activates its door, which silently retracts and disappears. All connectors and cables are conveniently revealed at table level to power, rapidly charge, and connect devices. A comprehensive line of accessories is available, ranging from retractors to international power modules.