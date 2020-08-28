Creating Content: The Value of SEO and a Great Digital Presence (The EvoLLLution)

"Students require a lot more than a simple Google search when choosing a university. Today, students simply type what they’re looking for into a search engine and select the first results that appear. They want information fast, easily and concisely, and it’s important for institutions to take a careful look at how they’re operating their website. In this interview, Eric Turner discusses how to make your website more SEO friendly, why it’s so important, and how it impacts learner engagement."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the wake of COVID-19, an institution's digital presence has never been more important. This Q&A details how you can make sure your online content is making the right connections with prospective students — and reaching them in the first place.