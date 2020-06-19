COVID-19 ushers in a new era of cybersecurity (eCampus News)

"This semester, higher-ed institutions around the world have struggled to keep up with the digital demands of remote learning. As these organizations build the infrastructure that will support distance learning moving forward, it’s more critical than ever for the education industry to consider the safety and security of its students and faculty members as we look ahead to how COVID-19 will continue to impact learning institutions."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, cybersecurity is always a top concern in higher ed, but the COVID-19 pandemic has produced new challenges for data security. eCampus News breaks down the ways this situation has shifted.