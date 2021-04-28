COVID-19 Has Altered Student Expectations for Data Privacy (EdTech Magazine)

"In post-pandemic higher education, institutions are responding to growing state and federal data privacy regulations as well as increasing student demands. 'Students want to protect information about their personal lives,' says EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity Program Director Brian Kelly. 'They care about their data privacy, and that concern is increasing.'"—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is dealing with more data than ever before, as the remote and hybrid solutions necessitated by the pandemic continue for many institutions. This influx of data is also coming at a time where students have increasing expectations about the privacy of their information — they want to know particulars about how their information could be used.