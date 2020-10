"In response to the coronavirus crisis, institutions have been forced to switch programs to online. Luckily for Champlain College, they’ve already been teaching online programs for over 20 years."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is bringing stakeholders together to navigate the COVID-19 crisis and establish best practices for a situation many of us never saw coming. While this work is far from easy, institutions are learning how to adapt.