COVID-19: An Unexpected and Unusual Driver to Online Education (The EvoLLLution)

"Based on statistics offered by UNESCO, 1.7 billion students and learners around the world are unable to attend school or university as of March 23rd, 2020. This number accounts for 90% of the word’s student population."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the course of the coronavirus pandemic, online education has proven the only viable way for institutions to offer continuity to students during campus closures. The EvoLLLution looks at the short term and long term implications for higher ed.