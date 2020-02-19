Course Hero Woos Professors (Inside Higher Ed)

"Gaye Theresa Johnson's initial experience with Course Hero nearly a decade ago was not a positive one. As an early-career faculty member at the University of California, Los Angeles, she discovered that some of her students were uploading her study guides and tests to the sharing website, without permission, and that other students were using those materials."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A decade ago, Course Hero felt more like a villain to many faculty, raising concerns academic dishonesty. Now, the company is trying to smooth the waters and create strong relationships with professors.