Course Design: Aligning Learning Expectations, Instruction, and Assessment (Faculty Focus)

"I found the article, 'Testing and Assessment: Looking in the Wrong Places' by Dr. Caristi (Faculty Focus, 11 Sept. 2019) interesting. But, if I am interpreting his arguments correctly, I must kindly disagree with his conclusion that we must do away with testing as one form of assessment. The second part of his title is correct, 'Looking in the Wrong Places,' in that we are only examining one component of the process of instructional (or course) design, and that is the end piece."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Course design is so much more than assessment. This article breaks down the key elements for designing effective, thoughtful courses.