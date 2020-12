"A group of researchers at Cornell University are aiming to bridge the digital divide in New York state with a program that will set up an Internet of Things network from New York City to counties upstate on the Canadian border."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology can only be democratizing if we can ensure widespread access and reliability. This partnership is tapping into the power of the Internet of Things to help bridge the digital access gap in New York state.