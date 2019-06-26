Converge Retail Unveils New Interactive Retail Display Platform

The What: Converge Retail has unveiled its latest kinetic retail display platform at GlobalShop2019 (June 25-27, McCormick Place in Chicago). The Converge Universal Kinetic Retail Display System aims to to disrupt traditional retail by breaking down barriers most commonly associated with interactive in-store retail displays.

The What Else: Features of the new platform include a compact form factor with four-foot sections that can be joined for any size display and fit virtually anywhere, including narrow end-caps and other spaces not large enough to accommodate traditional retail displays; a system that mounts easily on top of existing retail fixtures, or can be wall-mounted for even greater placement flexibility; affordability that is ideal for small chains and other cost-sensitive brands and retailers; easy deployment with no development resources required to get it up and running; and, despite its small form factor the system offers the same interactive experience as the larger-scale Converge platform, with rich analytics, reporting and dashboard access to give brands and retailers detailed insight into the customer journey.

“The Converge platform has evolved significantly in the past year based on input from dozens of retailers and millions of customer interactions,” said Paul Chapuis, CEO of Converge Retail. “The new Converge Universal Display builds on that insight, making it easier and more affordable than ever for retailers to integrate the Converge platform into their stores. Removing cost and installation barriers as we have puts interactivity within reach of virtually any brand or retailer that wants to engage more deeply with their customers.”

The Bottom Line: The Converge platform features laterally sliding interactive tablets that move with the customers through their shopping journey and automatically serve up rich content with product education, specs, tutorials and reviews that allow for a more informed purchase decision. This ability to deeply research and compare products available both in-store and online keeps customers in the retailer’s ecosystem, whether the customer purchases a product off the shelf or makes an in-aisle purchase from the retailer’s online inventory.

Converge Retail has also made significant upgrades to the chassis design, customer user interface and data analytics that extend across its entire portfolio of kinetic retail displays.