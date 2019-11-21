Controlling the Use of Campus Data (Inside Higher Ed)

"Academic institutions, individually and collectively, should take a range of actions to ensure that the research and learning data they produce and collect are used thoughtfully and in ways that protect the institutions and their students and employees, the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition, or SPARC, says in a new report."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions have an ethical obligation to being good data stewards — protecting and thoughtfully utilizing the data they collect. SPARC digs into this topic in depth in their new report.