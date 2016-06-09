Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion Debuts at InfoComm



Meric Adriansen of D3, whose New York-based company provided the large LED screen for the stage at the Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, presented a "Content is King" session at the Pavilion.

The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, which debuted yesterday and will run all week, provides attendees with the opportunity to go behind the scenes of a live event studio to see what it takes to produce a live stream—from content creation to execution and distribution. The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, presented by InfoComm and content producer BeTerrific, is giving InfoComm attendees a hands-on, educational look at live streaming, content creation and virtual reality, while giving viewers at home an inside look at the ins and outs of the InfoComm show.

Attendees to the pavilion are able to get hands-on with the production equipment and change settings during the live show with the guidance of the BeTerrific team and selected exhibitor representatives. The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion features two stages—one where attendees can watch live interviews with a multi-camera setup or become part of the broadcast by controlling audio, camera angles and lighting levels, and the other where live seminars, workshops and workflow presentations will take place. Viewers watching the live stream on BeTerrific.com will catch all the action taking place live on stage.

The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion is supported by sponsors Data Video, D3, LiveU, Nokia OZO and associate sponsor Switchboard. The Pavilion is located in the Central Hall 2, Booth 5860. To view the live stream online, visit BeTerrific.com.