Conscious Onboarding: 10 Ways to Support New Online Instructors (The EvoLLLution)

"It is a widely accepted standard that in order for an academic department to recruit and retain valuable teaching faculty, they must provide orientation, professional development opportunities and sustainable support. This principle is true for all faculty and instructors, whether they are full-time or part-time; teaching in-person or online."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Yes, your institution wants to build online programs quickly. We get it. But don't overlook the importance of formal onboarding online instructors — it's a major part of helping your faculty feel more prepared.