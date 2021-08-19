Collaborative Effort Yields TASCAM XLR Audio Adapter

The What: TEAC Corporation is announcing the development of the TASCAM CA-XLR2d professional audio XLR microphone adapter for mirrorless cameras. This product is targeted for worldwide release by the end of 2021.

The CA-XLR2d lineup is a collaboration between TEAC Corporation working independently with Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation and Nikon Corporation.

The What Else: Since mirrorless cameras typically used for high quality video shooting do not accommodate a XLR input for professional microphones or a high-quality preamplifier, there are very limited options to upgrade your audio quality within the capability of camera itself.

To solve this issue, the CA-XLR2d was planned as a XLR input expansion adapter for mirrorless cameras that enables filmmakers and videographers to capture high quality audio directly into cameras. The result is the audio from the XLR input is directly recorded into the camera along with the video. Filmmakers and videographers no longer need extra time to synchronize audio and movie when editing.

With a digitized accessory shoe from Canon and hot shoe from Fujifilm, the built-in high performance AD converter will enable filmmakers to transfer crystal clear digitalized audio directly into cameras without any audio degradation.

The Bottom Line: CA-XLR2d is anideal solution to meet the needs of professional users who demand the best audio quality to amateur users who are discovering a higher level of audio quality as part of video content.