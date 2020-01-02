Collaboration technology is an endlessly flexible way to transform learning (eCampus News)

"Teachers have always competed for their students’ attention, but that competition is now fiercer than ever. Children as young as kindergarten are able to use mobile devices, so naturally their expectations are going to be incredibly high when it comes to the technology integrated into classrooms. A chalkboard or whiteboard just doesn’t cut it anymore. Luckily, educators are now armed with more tools and collaboration technology than ever before to maintain student attention and deliver memorable lessons."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Collaboration technology isn't just a fad — it serves new, project-baserd learning models that help students work together, preparing them for the workforce by building soft skills as they learn.