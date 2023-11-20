CODA Audio Released a New Full-Range Line Array System—Here's What to Know

CODA Audio launched its CiRAY compact full-range, dual 10-inch line array system. As the third element of CODA’s VCA ‘family’, alongside ViRAY (dual 8-inch) and the flagship AiRAY (dual 12-inch), CiRAY has been developed by CODA to deliver flexibility for rental companies and complete a full spectrum of line array products for installation.



CiRAY was designed to work seamlessly with its ‘siblings’ to enable interoperability an obtain desired sonic and logistical outcomes for a host of live and installed applications.

[Watch SPACE by CODA Melt Your Face Off]



The VCA range shares CODA Audio’s patented Dual Diaphragm Planar Wave Driver (DDP), Coupler technology, and FS-FIR Filters, with CiRAY also benefitting from the addition of CODA’s very latest Dynamic Airflow Cooling (DAC).



The ultra-light, ultra-compact loudspeakers are transportable as a six-pack on a specially designed dolly with covers and LID technology for efficient truck storage. An overall hang of 12 loudspeakers can be set up in minutes by just a single operator, with all cabinets set for their relative angles to drop into place once lifted. Three cabinets can be powered from just one channel of CODA’s LINUS14 DSP amplifier, thus only one amplifier is required for a full hang of 12 using an industry standard power amp cable.

(Image credit: CODA Audio)

CiRAY utilizes the same unique Coupler technology as the rest of the VCA family, giving horizontal dispersion control down to 200 Hz with coverage options of 60, 90, and 120 degrees. CiRAY comes with the added advantage of easy access, using CODA’s Quick Release grille and the ability to change horizontal dispersion instantly by means of CODA’s proprietary Instafit Magnetic Couplers.



Compatible with the VCA family, both acoustically and mechanically, the SC2-F dual 15-inch sensor-controlled low frequency extension overlaps the VCA line arrays in the 35-200Hz range. The SC2-F can be strategically deployed in one of many ways—either to seriously increase the low frequency impact and headroom of the system in a long-throw configuration, or to provide an accurate cardioid dispersion pattern over the entire frequency range when flown behind the line array. Additionally, the SC2-F could be utilized in a beam split configuration, making the system adaptable to almost any application.