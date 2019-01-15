Cloud Access Security Brokers Give IT Staff Visibility and Oversight (EdTech Magazine)

"Colleges and universities are rapidly expanding their use of cloud services, ranging from complete infrastructure deployments to specialized applications. This leaves cybersecurity teams in the difficult position of trying to track the flow of sensitive information."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your campus infrastructure has gotten complicated in the wake of cloud deployements, it might be time to consider the services of a cloud access security broker. Read how they can help schools keep a handle on their data.