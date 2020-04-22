ClearOne Launches UNITE 20 Pro Webcam for Personal Conferencing

The What: ClearOne has introduced the new UNITE 20 Pro Webcam designed to bring pro-quality web collaboration options to personal conferencing spaces.

The What Else: The UNITE 20 Pro Webcam mounts on a PC or laptop to provide a full 1080p30 image with an ultra-wide-angle field of view up to 120 degrees. A high signal-to-noise ratio and 2D and 3D noise reduction further enhance the desktop camera video quality. The UNITE 20 Pro Webcam natively pairs with ClearOne’s CHAT 50 and CHAT 150 speakerphone for a high-quality collaboration experience.

The Bottom Line: The UNITE 20 Pro Webcam, shipping soon, is compatible with a range of web-conferencing application such as ClearOne’s COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and GoToMeeting.