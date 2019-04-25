ClearOne Introduces On-Premise COLLABORATE Space Enterprise

The What: ClearOne has introduced COLLABORATE Space Enterprise, a new on-premise collaboration platform for larger organizations.

The What Else: In addition to the new, on-premise Enterprise platform, COLLABORATE Space is available in cloud-based Basic and Pro versions. All three COLLABORATE Space versions are professional audio and videoconferencing applications with a full suite of collaboration features. COLLABORATE Space includes everything for online meetings including scheduling, messaging, integrated file sharing, whiteboarding, annotation, meeting minutes, and more. It unifies multiple users, via audio and video, with the ability to make calls to landlines and mobile phones.

COLLABORATE Space has a user-friendly interface that runs on any device—mobile, desktop, and all ClearOne COLLABORATE Live room systems. It includes gateway software for interoperability with traditional H.323 and SIP systems, and with white-label options, COLLABORATE Space can be customized to match any partner or customer brand.

Additionally, all three versions of COLLABORATE Space are collaboration platforms that allow users to create searchable, persistent private and public channels, organized by topic, which can include agendas, notes, messages, documents, whiteboards, audio and video recordings, and more.

“COLLABORATE Space Enterprise has all the functionality people have come to expect from a full-featured cloud collaboration app, with the increased security and full, enterprise control associated with on-premise platforms,” said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne chair and CEO. “This new version of COLLABORATE Space addresses the unique requirements of larger organizations.”

The Bottom Line: COLLABORATE Space Enterprise is well suited for larger organizations that want all the benefits associated with a dedicated, on-premise collaboration server. COLLABORATE Space Enterprise, like the Basic and Pro versions, is available now.