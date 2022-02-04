ClearOne Beamforming Microphone Arrays Provide Interior Solutions for an Interior Solutions Provider

As one of St. Louis' largest interior solutions providers, Color Art is one company that knows the value of intelligently designed technologies that simplify tasks and provide improved performance. When Covid-19 turned video conferencing from a convenient tool into a global standard, the company looked forward and upgraded its training, meeting and demo room with two Beamforming Microphone Arrays (BMA) from ClearOne, a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions.

According to Color Art sales ooordinator Mike Conway, the company already used the Converge Pro 2 DSP in its office and has installed many ClearOne products for its clients, so they knew the class-leading quality and value of ClearOne's products.

[ClearOne on Conferencing Audio]

"Like many of our clients, we are maximizing the utility of our office space by creating multi-function meeting rooms and higher education classrooms that leverage technology to meet various needs throughout the workday or school day," Conway said. "With ClearOne's BMA microphones and Converge Pro 2 DSP mixer, we can now capture 100 percent of in-room audio with incredible clarity. Coupled with dual 4K displays, a laser projector and a control system that provides one-touch access and control, our training and meeting room can do whatever we need it to do with always-on reliability."

Conway explained that as an integrator designing corporate office spaces, distance learning- capable classrooms for higher ed, and installing all manner of equipment, it is vital the company remains on the cutting-edge of technology both for their clients' projects and their own daily operations.

BMAs Were 'The Ideal Solution for This Space'

"When we conference with clients or partners, it's important to us that they can hear every word we say so they gain confidence in our mastery of the latest business communications tools," he said. "For in-room meetings, training sessions and educational demos, the ceiling-mounted BMAs allow us to reorganize the room as needed without messy wiring complications and ensure that no matter where people end up sitting, their voice can be heard clearly by every in-person or virtual participant. The fact that the BMAs are so reliable and can easily connect with our control system made them an ideal solution for this space."

Taif University Enhances Distance Learning Collaboration with ClearOne Beamforming Microphone Arrays

The Beamforming Microphone Array is a professional-grade microphone array with beamforming and adaptive steering technology and ClearOne's next-generation Acoustic Echo Cancellation. The ultra-sleek design fits into any conferencing environment and delivers the clearest audio pickup available with adaptive acoustic processing.

The Beamforming Microphone Array features beamforming and adaptive steering technology and ClearOne's next-generation Acoustic Echo Cancellation. (Image credit: ClearOne)

As more and more technologies are added to meeting rooms, offices and classrooms, Color Art also makes sure to recognize the crucial role aesthetics play in building a cohesive work or learning environment that encourages productivity and eliminates distractions. Since they are ceiling-mounted and cover the entire room with just two units, the Beamforming Microphone Arrays help eliminate clutter and visual intrusion that would be caused by other solutions requiring up to 10 microphones for equivalent coverage.

Prioritizing Products That ‘Simplify the User Experience’

"We focus on educating our clients and finding out what their needs are, so we perform in-depth needs analysis to ensure we specify the ideal components and systems," Conway added. "The ease of using ClearOne's BMAs and Converge Pro 2 DSP has made it one of our premier top-tier audio solutions. Complicated products or difficult user interfaces are virtually guaranteed to sow distrust and discourage use, so whether it's our own office or a client's office or classroom, we prioritize products that simplify the user experience."

[MTU Chooses ClearOne BMA 360 Mics to Boost Socialization and Engagement in Classrooms]

Using their own office as an example, Color Art can now demonstrate to clients and partners how technology can be easy to use and deliver concrete benefits for their bottom line and worker satisfaction and productivity.

"Many companies and learning institutions today are looking to create multi-use spaces similar to our own training and meeting space, so that they can maximize options and optimize their usage without requiring new construction or additional rooms," Conway said. "Rooms with a single purpose that may only be used one or two hours each day are falling out of favor as technologies enable greater flexibility and opportunities to save costs while improving the end-user experience."

As virtual collaboration continues to provide major benefits to companies, universities and organizations of all sizes, ColorArt is dedicated to delivering easy-to-use, ultra-reliable solutions like the ClearOne BMA that make virtual meetings, training sessions and lectures as simple and productive as in-person ones.