ClearOne Asserts Shure’s Redesigned MXA910 Infringes on its Beamforming Patent

ClearOne is claiming that Shure’s redesigned MXA910 ceiling tile microphone, the MXA910W-A released in December 2019, infringes ClearOne’s U.S. Patent No. 9,813,806 (the “Graham Patent”) and has been added as an accused product to its currently pending lawsuit against Shure in Illinois.

Shure began shipping the MXA910W-A just over four months after Judge Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois granted ClearOne’s request for a preliminary injunction preventing Shure from “manufacturing, marketing, and selling” the original MXA910 for use “in its drop-ceiling mounting configuration.”

“In our view, Shure did not put in the time or effort necessary to ensure that its new product respects ClearOne’s intellectual property rights,” said Zee Hakimoglu, ClearOne chair and CEO. “ClearOne is disappointed in Shure’s ongoing infringement and its refusal to compete fairly in the market.”

Shure responded with the following statement: “The court has explicitly stated the preliminary injunction of the MXA910 issued in August 2019 does not address the newly designed MXA910W-A. Shure specifically designed the new MXA910W-A to comply with the court’s orders, and we remain confident that this new product does not violate the ‘806 patent. The MXA910W-A remains available in the U.S. and our top priority continues to be providing an uninterrupted supply of innovative products to our customers. We continue to believe the ‘806 patent is invalid and look forward to presenting our case in court. Today’s announcement is another example of ClearOne competing in the courtroom because it cannot effectively compete in the marketplace.”

The case number in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois is 17-cv-3078.