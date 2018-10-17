Clear-Com to Preview V-Series Iris Panel at AES

The What: Clear-Com will be previewing its new color display V-Series Iris Panel—which can monitor and send communications over three concurrent AES67 uncompressed audio IP streams, enabling systems to deliver high-quality, uncompressed AES67 audio from user to user with reduced latency. When connected to Clear-Com’s new high-density E-IPA card, which is natively AES67 compliant, users can deploy up to 64 Iris panels per card.

The What Else: The Iris panel also offers fully color configurable OLED displays, delivering the user label and port information in dimly lit areas or full daylight. While the V-Series Iris panel will be optimized for a future accompanying versions of Eclipse HX software when running over AES67, it will still have IVC and 4-wire connections for backward compatibility with Eclipse frames running EHX 10.0 or earlier.

According to Clear-Com, the V-Series Iris panel is ideal for productions that have fully converted to IP-based communications for distribution of video and audio, enabling them to leverage the AES67-based V-Series Iris panels to piggyback intercom on a network.

The Bottom Line: Production teams can take advantage of the flexibility offered by combining V-Series Iris panels and multiple high-density E-IPA cards for large events, whether in a stadium or worldwide using a multi-regional network via LAN, WAN or the internet.

V-Series Iris Panel is expected to be available in Q1 2019. It can be seen at AES New York 2018 in Booth 828.