Clark & Enersen Adds Digital Experience Design to its Growing List of Services

Clark & Enersen added Digital Experience Design to its wide array of services, which already included a majority of the design disciplines required for most projects and several specialized service offerings.

The firm’s holistic, full-service approach to design involves analyzing every facet of a project, focusing on how various site and facility features, technologies, and systems integrate with and complement one another. The philosophy behind digital experience design fits in seamlessly with this approach by encouraging clients to explore the potential for creating facilities, spaces, and systems that deliver innovative, reliable, and memorable experiences across diverse project types. This service lives at the intersection between planning, architecture, interior design, and engineering to offer clients improved connection, collaboration, and communication.

“We are always looking for opportunities to expand our service offerings to meet the needs of our clients. We are thrilled to add digital experience design to that growing list of services,” said Shawn Diederich, PE, LEED AP, WELL AP, chairman of the board and senior principal at Clark & Enersen. “With this addition, our firm will now offer highly-specialized, in-house services related to audiovisual systems and other related technologies, which will further bolster our expertise.”

Craig Park, FSMPS, Associate AIA serves as Clark & Enersen’s new director of digital experience design, working from the firm’s new satellite office in Charleston, S.C. Craig brings more than 40 years of award-winning experience in the A/E design industry, working at the intersection of architecture and technology. He understands how incorporating the design of audiovisual, information technology, telecommunications, electronic security, and other low voltage systems helps clients future-proof their facilities and create engaging experiences for stakeholders and facility users.

The firm’s digital experience design team creates integrated communications systems that optimize the quality and impact of information exchange, user engagement, and innovative environments. They recognize that change is a constant in technology and focus their designs on robust and flexible infrastructure to support cost-effective, sustainable, and energy-efficient systems.

“I’m thrilled to join such a great group of professionals whose integrated practice of planning, architecture, and engineering now includes digital experience design,” said Park. “Technology has become the anticipated fourth utility for our clients. They expect connection, collaboration, and communication to be responsive, reliable, and secure for all stakeholders. Hybrid workplaces, learning spaces, and healthcare facilities rely on technology to connect users seamlessly, whether onsite or remote. Incorporating the digital experience into our design process will further enhance our ability to create sustainable and intelligent buildings.”

With Clark & Enersen’s expertise in designing a wide range of project types, the digital experience design team will be able to have a direct impact on client outcomes, regardless of the project type. Technology expertise includes higher education facilities, laboratory environments, healthcare facilities, schools, libraries, and office and retail spaces, among numerous others. The result will be facilities and environments with intuitive, easy-to-use systems that enhance image quality and aural clarity, allowing for inspiring experiences designed for the future.