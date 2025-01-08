Cindy's CES TV Watch

I attended the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas for the first time in 2000 and have walked the floors of more than 15 spectacular shows since then.

If you’ve read my musings over the years, you’ll know I am a TV-aholic. And there’s no better place for a TV-aholic than CES, and the TV lineup at CES 2025 has delivered.

I purchased a 50-inch Fujitsu plasma TV in 2004 after the prices started to come down. Today, I could buy a video wall for what I paid then. From 2004 to today, I have owned several iterations of 720p, 1080p, and 4K TVs from LG, Samsung, and Sony, always with an eye towards the best cinematic picture, brightness, dynamic range, color gamut, deep blacks, and overall performance. Two years ago, I purchased a 65-inch Sony Master Series A95K QD-OLED, which I am still over the moon about, so I’m not in the market for a new TV, but that doesn’t stop me from wanting to know about the latest innovations that will be on my list for when I am ready for a new model.

The TVs at CES 2025 That Made My List

LG's OLED evo (Image credit: LG Electronics)

LG unveiled its 2025 OLED evo lineup, highlighting a range of advanced TV offerings, including the world’s first true wireless OLED evo M5, and OLED evo G5 models. With LG’s latest α (Alpha) 11 AI processor Gen2 at its core, the latest OLED evo models present unparalleled OLED picture quality with impeccable blacks, exceptional brightness and advanced processing capabilities. Powered by AI-driven personalization, the LG OLED evo offers a customized experience tailored to each user and showcases the pinnacle of OLED innovation for an elevated home entertainment experience.

LG Signature OLED T (Image credit: LG Electronics)

And let’s talk fantasy for a moment (because the price tag is estimated to be $60K!). On the commercial side, transparent displays offer an innovative solution for retailers, museums, and other exhibition areas, allowing for multidimensional messaging. But for the home?

LG is counting on homeowners who want their TV experience to share center stage with the best view in the room. For instance, you could place the LG Signature OLED T in front of a window with a view of the ocean or a million-dollar piece of art. When the TV is turned off, you’ll still experience the view. When the TV is on, there are two options: if you want to catch up on the news and the image isn’t as important, you can watch in transparent mode. If you want to sit down and watch a movie and get the same OLED-quality image from LG’s non-transparent screen, simply raise the contrast filter.

LG UltraGear GX9 series of gaming monitors (Image credit: LG Electronics)

I’m still searching for the ultimate high-resolution, 21:9 monitor for my home office and might have found it! If the resolution and refresh rate are good enough for competitive gamers, it's likely good enough for my home office use.

LG Electronics announced its premium OLED gaming monitors with the LG UltraGear GX9 series. The new lineup includes the 45GX990A — winner of three CES 2025 Innovation Awards, including “Best of Innovation” — and an all-in-one smart gaming monitor powered by LG webOS.

Specifically, I am thinking of my home office, the LG UltraGear 39GX90SA, which is designed to deliver stellar gaming and content-streaming experiences. Powered by webOS, it functions as a home entertainment hub, enabling users to access all their go-to streaming services without a PC or set-top box. Its 39-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio curved (800R) OLED display produces brilliant, nuanced colors and deep, dark blacks, making it perfect for AAA games and HDR movies, (and my home office). Equipped with USB Type-C ports, it offers convenient connectivity and incorporates LG’s ergonomic and space-saving L-shaped stand for a clutter-free desk setup.

Samsung Vision AI (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics America unveiled Samsung Vision AI, which allows AI to not only power amazing picture quality but also serve as an adaptive, intelligent companion to simplify and enrich daily living. Samsung Vision AI comes to life across new Samsung AI-powered screens and devices, including flagship Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED models, and The Frame. Additionally, Samsung is expanding its Art Store to more models, introducing several visionary display technologies and more. I am excited about the ability to display art on my display.

