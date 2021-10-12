Christie, UCF Partner on New Theme Experience Grad Programs

Christie has entered into a partnership with the University of Central Florida's (UCF) new graduate programs in Themed Experience. UCF is the first university to offer an MS and an MFA in Themed Experience. Both programs provide hands-on training for the skills, processes and concepts necessary to design and produce themed environments.

The Themed Experience programs build upon the strength and diversity of UCF's theater, art, design and hospitality programs. With its ideal location in Orlando, the international hub of the themed entertainment industry, and its Advisory Council with industry leaders from companies including Disney, Universal, Falcon's Beyond, AOA and the Orlando Magic, the two graduate programs are well-positioned to guide students into the world of themed entertainment.

To help students gain the practical knowledge and experience required to work in this field, Christie is partnering with the university to provide students with leading technology found in entertainment venues around the world, including 1DLP projectors, Christie Pandoras Box compact players and Widget Designer, for customized show control. Additionally, Christie technical product specialists are providing students with in-person and virtual training, as well as support with the year-end 3D projection mapping project.

"We are grateful to Christie for providing this unique opportunity for our students to experiment and learn using their industry-leading systems" says Peter Weishar, Director of the Themed Experience graduate programs. "The students at UCF are exceptionally dedicated and talented. They are the future of the themed entertainment industry and they will start their careers with significant experience and knowledge of Christie's high-end projection mapping tools."