Christie Projectors Light Things Up Around the Globe

Christie has been busy lately, with its projectors selected for immersive and colorful, detailed experiences around the globe. Check out two from Osmania University’s Arts College and La Selva, an educational geodesic dome designed to foster appreciation and preservation of the Colombian rainforests.

Christie HS Series Projectors Illuminate Osmania University’s Arts College

Christie DWU23-HS laser projectors were selected for a new light and sound show at Osmania University, transforming the façade of its iconic Arts College building into a canvas for breathtaking visual displays.

Aura Bright Light India integrated the project and was instrumental in bringing the display to reality. Its expertise in integrating advanced AV technologies with historic architecture ensured a seamless blend of modern visuals with the university’s history. Aura Bright Light India meticulously managed the installation, testing, and commissioning of the Christie DWU23-HS projectors, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

The Christie DWU23-HS projectors are strategically positioned to deliver colorful, lifelike imagery on the Arts College’s façade, which spans 350 feet in length (107 meters) and 60 feet in height (18 meters). With guidance from Rhino Engineers, which managed the project and provided design consultancy, and the creative content expertise of Knownsense Studios, the project was executed seamlessly and completed on schedule.

Christie HS Series 1DLP Laser Projectors Deliver a Spectacular Immersive Experience to Visitors of La Selva

(Image credit: Christie)

Christie HS Series 1DLP laser projectors deliver an immersive experience to visitors of La Selva, an educational geodesic dome designed to foster appreciation and preservation of the Colombian rainforests. Located in the Parque Empresarial El Tesoro shopping mall in Medellín, this project is a collaborative effort between the mall and Lonko Labs.

La Selva features a 43-foot (13-meter) diameter and 288-foot (8.5-meter) high dome with a negative pressure system. The exterior closely resembles a traditional maloca or jungle dwelling, while inside the dome, six 13,500-lumen Christie HS Series projectors are blended to create a 360-degree projected image on a 2852 square foot (265-square-meter) surface, with a total resolution of 3500x3500 pixels.

The projected content, specifically created for La Selva and overseen by scientific experts, includes 3D animations of flora and fauna. Visitors can immerse themselves in the Colombian rainforests and interact with mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds, insects, and plants. Multiple audio channels provide surround sound, enhancing the total immersive experience.

The decision to use Christie projectors was based on their reliability and minimal maintenance requirements, explained Victor Abarzúa, founder and director of Lonko Labs. Lonko Labs was responsible for various aspects of the project, including creative art direction, 3D modeling and animation, geodesic dome infrastructure, audiovisual integration, and the creation of original music by a large team of musicians using traditional instruments.



Check out some of the projection in the video below.