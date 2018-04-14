Christie Expands Its Laser Phosphor GS Series With Two New Models

The What: Christie has expanded its projector lineup with the new 1DLP Christie DHD635-GS and Christie DWU635-GS laser phosphor models featuring embedded warping and blending technology, dynamic contrast, 360-degree orientation, and both portrait and landscape modes.

The What Else: “With the introduction of these premium solutions, and with the 630-GS now shipping, Christie continues to answer the needs of customers looking for choice in 1DLP laser phosphor for their various application needs,” said Brad Martin, product manager, Christie. “Image quality is paramount in any projector, and Christie’s GS Series hits both the lumens and cost points customers are looking for in either HD or WUXGA resolution.”

The Bottom Line: Delivering efficient laser diodes for up to 6,750 ISO lumens of light output with 20,000 hours of operation, both projectors are equipped with Christie RealBlack technology to produce 4,000,000:1 full on/off contrast ratio in a whisper-quiet (36dBA) solution. Compatible with all GS Series lenses, both 1DLP projectors are capable of 24/7 operation, and ship with a three-year parts and labor warranty.