Chris Regan to Chair PAMA BoD

Chris Regan, co-founder and president of RF Venue, has begun his two-year term as chair of the Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance's board of directors.

Selected by the PAMA directors as chair-elect in 2018, Regan succeeds Greg Beebe (Sennheiser) as chair. Beebe remains on the PAMA Board as a director, and Karam Kaul (Harman) has succeeded Regan as chair-elect.

Chris Regan

“As a PAMA board member and chair-elect, I have witnessed the great value of cooperation and dialog between often competitive companies that share a commitment and a progressive vision of fostering a stronger industry," said Regan. "While challenged by the high standard of leadership set by Greg Beebe, I am honored to now lead the board as we continue to grow the organization and extend its positive impact.”

“PAMA has made significant progress in recent years towards our common purpose of promoting high-quality professional audio,” added Beebe. “Chris has proven skills and a devotion to PAMA’s mission that have played a major role in that progress.”