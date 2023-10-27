Check Out the New ClearOne Versa USB22D Dante Adapter

ClearOne is now providing integration partners and end-user customers with added flexibility in system connectivity with the introduction of its new Versa USB22D Dante adapter.

Enabling users to directly connect any computer to a Dante network without first requiring software installation, the new Versa USB22D adapter can be used with any audio application for playback or capture and is thus ideal for a wide range of small to mid-sized meeting spaces including executive offices, conference rooms, classrooms and lecture halls for Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) audio and video conferencing and in-room presentations.

“Fast, flexible and reliable connectivity is more important than ever before in today’s media centric world of presentations,” ClearOne CEO Derek Graham said. “The new Versa USB22D adapter makes it easier than ever for our partners to serve their customers with a solution that enables direct connectivity of their computers with any Dante enabled network.”

The Versa USB22D adapter supports two input and two output channels of audio, allowing PCs and mobile devices to play and capture audio with Dante-enabled devices over a standard IP network. Users can automatically discover and configure the new product using Audinate Dante Controller software.

Featuring built-in support for Dante Audio over IP and AES67 RTP transport formats, the adapter also includes cables to connect to a USB C host port and a USB Type A host port.

Power with the USB port on a computer or with a PoE (Power over Ethernet) switch — a separate power supply is not needed.

The USB22D delivers bit-perfect audio reproduction, super-low latency, and sample-accurate synchronization across the entire Dante network. What’s more, the Dante Domain Manager ready adapter works seamlessly with Dante-enabled devices including ClearOne DSP mixers, Wireless Microphones, and Beamforming Microphones. It connects any computer to the ClearOne BMA 360D through a Dante network.