Check Out the New AVer All-in-One Conferencing Bundle

AVer USA unveiled a new bundle for the hybrid conference room. The VB370A, an Android-powered, 4K dual-lens videoconferencing bar designed for mid-to-large spaces complements AVer’s CP10 G2 Controller—an intuitive touchscreen panel that provides a one-touch Zoom Room experience with a 10.1-inch capacitive display, ergonomic design and seamless scheduling integration. Together, the VB370A and CP10 offer an all-in-one conferencing solution for modern corporate environments.

The AVer VB370A combines innovative design and functionality, featuring an 18X zoom PTZ camera paired with a wide-angle fixed camera to deliver unmatched versatility. From capturing expansive room views to providing precise close-ups, the VB370A ensures every detail is captured, enabling seamless collaboration in hybrid and in-person meetings. Powered by advanced AI features such as Smart Composition, Auto Framing, and intelligent voice tracking, the VB370A automatically focuses on active participants, creating a natural and engaging meeting experience. These capabilities eliminate distractions, keeping meetings efficient and collaborative for both in-room and remote participants.

“The VB370A and CP10 G2 are designed to work together seamlessly, providing an all-in-one conferencing solution that simplifies collaboration in today’s hybrid work environments,” said Carl Harvell, director of product for AVer USA. “By bundling the VB370A’s powerful AI-driven video and audio capabilities with the CP10’s intuitive one-touch control, we are delivering a streamlined, high-performance solution for mid-to-large meeting spaces. This integration ensures effortless meeting management, clear communication, and an engaging experience for both in-room and remote participants.”

The VB370A’s audio technology enhances communication with a 14-microphone array featuring beamforming technology for crystal-clear sound pickup from up to 32.4 feet (10 meters). Its audio fence, noise-blocking capabilities and echo cancellation ensure distraction-free communication. Designed with ease of use and security in mind, the VB370A is powered by an embedded Android OS and is optimized for Zoom Rooms, offering intuitive, standalone controls and eliminating the need for external devices. Dual-screen support and compatibility with expansion accessories make it adaptable for a wide range of setups, from huddle rooms to boardrooms. By combining its advanced features with flexibility and simplicity, the AVer VB370A offers a professional, immersive conferencing solution tailored to the evolving needs of corporate environments.

As part of a complete videoconferencing solution, the CP10 touchscreen panel is available as a bundle with the VB370A. AVer’s CP10 is seamlessly integrated with Zoom Rooms to create a one-touch solution for collaboration. The CP10’s 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen supports 10-touch points with antibacterial and anti-fingerprint glass. Featuring a built-in table stand, the CP10 incorporates a high-resolution display with a comfortable and ergonomic viewing angle, whether it is utilized as a tabletop controller inside a meeting space or wall-mounted as a scheduling display. The CP10’s optional slide-in wall mount enables users to display conference room schedules, while the LED light indicators can be programmed to show the status of a meeting room.