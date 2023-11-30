Check Out the Latest Matrox Video Encoders

Matrox Video has launched its new Matrox Maevex 7100 Series of single-channel 4K60 AVC/HEVC encoders. These two new lower-cost members of the Maevex family of video products are ideal for low-latency, high-quality, low-bitrate encoding of single high-resolution HDMI sources for audio and video streaming, contribution, and collaboration.

For low-bandwidth applications requiring high levels of compression, Maevex 7100 Series encoders provide high-quality streaming and recording for both motion video and desktop content with a wide range of compression rates. These new professional encoders are ideal for use in control rooms, command centers, and other mission-critical environments, and provide flexibility with support for multiple streaming protocols suited to all network topologies.

[21 New Audio Products for Meeting Spaces and Classroom Collaboration]

Integrators, administrators, and users can choose H.264 (Maevex 7112A) or H.264/H.265 (Maevex 7112H) models for streaming and simultaneous recording with support for five streaming protocols—RTSP, MPEG2-TS, RTP, SRT, and RTMP. They can increase productivity and ease deployment with the included Maevex PowerStream Plus application and the all-new web-based Maevex Command Center—providing the tools for configuration, monitoring, and streaming management, no matter what size of installation.

Maevex 7100 Series users and IT administrators can rest easy with integrated enterprise-grade security. They can leverage existing security infrastructure with support for Microsoft Active Directory and get peace of mind with regular device vulnerability and firmware updates. All updates are authenticated and validated before installation for additional protection. In addition, users can securely manage devices with 802.1x network authentication support and execution of IP control communication over the HTTPS protocol. The Maevex 7100 Series supports the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol with AES encryption for secure streaming on noisy or unpredictable networks.

[25 AVoIP and Networked AV Products to Get Ready for 2024]

Maevex 7100 Series encoders are fanless, small-form-factor, energy-efficient appliances ready for high-density rack mounting or throw-down installation. They offer zero-latency input pass-through for real-time video output, empowering flexible, simultaneous uninterrupted operation for operator desks, video walls, remote rooms, etc. Thanks to Matrox Video's complimentary Maevex SDKs and APIs, users can seamlessly add the encoders to any mission-critical environment. Operators can easily integrate the Maevex 7100 Series with third-party AV systems including Video Management Systems (VMS) and others. TAA-compliant SKUs are also available.

As with all Matrox Video products, Maevex 7100 Series encoders include dedicated technical support. This allows users to maintain uptime and productivity in case of operating issues and gain convenient access to technical support experts to solve problems without additional expense.