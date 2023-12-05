Check out the AVPro Edge Brand-New Heavy Duty MXnet Rack Accessory

AVPro Edge has introduced the AC-MXNET-1G-R15, a 6-RU tall heavy-duty rack accessory designed to vertically organize up to 15 MXnet encoders, as well as the AC-MXNET-CBOX. Numbered slots enable integrators to identify each unit quickly and easily—especially useful in large installations. AVPro Edge rack accessories have been engineered for proper ventilation while also positioning each device for effortless wire management.

[MORE PRODUCTS: 25 AVoIP and Networked AV Products to Get Ready for 2024]

“This rack accessory perfectly positions most MXnet 1G units for an uncluttered, front-facing display appearance and detailed wire management on the backside,” explained Matt Murray, CTO at AVPro Edge. “Though the AC-MXNET-1G-R15 is an accessory, we think that integrators will find that it is practically indispensable for their MXnet installations.”

[EVEN MORE PRODUCTS: 21 New Audio Products for Meeting Spaces and Classroom Collaboration]

A hook-and-loop metal clasp attaches to each MXnet 1G or AC-MXNET-CBOX chassis and connects the device to the bottom of the AC-MXNET-1G-R15, while a thumbscrew safely secures the top, allowing for rapid removal when required. For the taller AC-MXNET-1G-DANTE-E models, integrators can use the AC-EZRACK-15 for proper rack installation.